Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Coronation invite ‘more than either of them deserved’

Experts believe inviting Meghan Markle or Prince Harry to the Coronation is “quite frankly” more than either of the two deserve.



These claims and admissions have been brought forward by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

According to a report by the Daily Mail Ms Vine believes, “Harry believes his family owes him an apology.”



“I’d say that after the way he’s behaved, after the terrible things he’s said and the way he’s betrayed so many of those who love him, an invitation to the Coronation was far more than a mere sorry: it was a gracious, kind gesture, an olive branch. And, quite frankly, more than either of them deserved.”

“If they had any decency – or sense – they would have accepted immediately in the spirit of reconciliation, used this as an opportunity to draw a line under all the nastiness and rancour and finally begin to heal wounds and move on. Instead, no: they’ve doubled down on the beef between them.”