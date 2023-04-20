Queen Camilla’s son makes shocking claims about ‘end game’ with King Charles

file footage

Queen Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles, from her first marriage, has shockingly commented on his mother’s ‘end game’ with King Charles, who she married in 2005 after a decades-long affair that ended his marriage to Princess Diana.



The Queen Consort has long been villainized for ‘wrecking’ King Charles and Diana’s marriage, with Prince Harry also branding his stepmom a ‘villain’ in his explosive memoir Spare, saying she played a ‘long game’.

However, talking on the News Agents podcast, Tom seemingly reacted to Prince Harry’s claims and defended his mother, saying that she only ‘married for love’.

He said: “I think change happens but I don’t care what anyone says – this wasn’t any sort of end game. She married the person she loved and this is what happened.”

Tom’s comments seem to be directed at his stepbrother, as Prince Harry, in his book, blatantly suggested that Camilla ‘sacrificed’ him and Prince William at ‘the altar of her PR’, also writing, “… She began to play the long game. A campaign aimed at marriage, and eventually the crown, with Pa’s blessing we presumed.”