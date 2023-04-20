Jessica Chastain reveals why she can’t sign fans’ Everlyn Hugo books

Jessica Chastain has recently responded to a viral TikTok video in which she’s seen declining to sign a fan’s copy of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.
In a clip, The Good Nurse actress seemingly confirmed that she was “not doing” the upcoming adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel.
The clip showed a fan asking Chastain to sign a copy of Evelyn Hugo, as the actress replied, “I can’t sign that, just because I’m not doing it.”
However, Chastain agreed to take a photo with the fan.
After this clip went viral, Chastain took to Twitter and clarified this matter in a tweet.
“I have been asked multiple times by fans to sign books that I’m not attached to contractually,” wrote the 46-year-old.
The Ava star continued, “Because it feels wrong, and like I’m taking credit for someone else’s work, I’ll say I can’t sign because I’m not doing it. That doesn’t mean I’ve read a bad script.”
She then suggested to her fans, “Please don’t read too much into a video. There is no news about anything.”
“Except that I’m on stage until June 10th. Hope to see you,” concluded the actress.
Meanwhile, Chastain is currently busy leading the Broadway production of A Doll’s House at the Hudson Theatre.
