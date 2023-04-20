Twitter kicked to curb by Microsoft advertising platform

The image shows Twitter CEO Elon Musk.— AFP/file

Next week, Microsoft will remove Twitter from its advertising platform, almost two months after Twitter revealed its plan to charge a minimum of $42,000 per month to users of its API, which include businesses and research organisations.

According to Wired, the new pricing scheme "prices out almost everyone," and users received emails about the pricing details in early March.

Despite Microsoft's $2.15 trillion market capitalisation and roughly $100 billion cash reserves at the end of last year, the company has chosen to remove Twitter from its advertising platform, Tech Crunch reported.

Although it is unclear why Microsoft made this decision, it appears to be a statement. The company has only stated that "Starting on April 25, 2023, Smart Campaigns with Multi-platform will no longer support Twitter," and "Digital Marketing Centre (DMC) will no longer support Twitter starting on April 25, 2023."

In response, Microsoft has stated that its Smart Campaigns with Multi-platform and Digital Marketing Center will no longer support Twitter from April 25, 2023. This means that users will no longer have access to their Twitter accounts, nor will they be able to manage tweets through Microsoft's free social media management service.

Companies using Microsoft Advertising will still be able to manage content for Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn through the platform.

The decision has been met with dissatisfaction by Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, who has threatened to take legal action, alleging that Microsoft illegally trained its AI models on Twitter data. Musk co-founded OpenAI, which Microsoft invested billions of dollars into and struck a licensing agreement with.

The move comes at an unfortunate time for Musk, who has been working to win over advertisers since reportedly losing more than half of Twitter's top 1,000 advertisers following his takeover of the platform in October.