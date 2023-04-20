Prince Harry attending Coronation ‘only out of obligation’

Inside sources fear Prince Harry’s only motivation behind attending the Coronation is because of obligation.
These admissions have been brought to light by royal expert Gertrude Daly.
During Daly’s chat with the Daily Star, they weighed in on the intentions behind Prince Harry’s UK visit.
Daly believes, “Prince Harry's attendance is more out of obligation rather than anything else.”
Whereas, “I that Meghan's absence will mean less of a distraction from the Coronation events.”
Royal fans and experts see some promising signs of reconciliation between King Charles III and Prince Harry ahead of...
Prince Harry in exile with Eugenie as his ‘only support’
Prince Archie's birthday to be celebrated on same day as his grandfather King Charles' coronation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s close pal weighs in on their plans for the Coronation
Grant Harrold was a member of the royal household for a couple of years for Charles and Camilla
King Charles is seemingly faced with mundane troubles when in hindsight there are bigger threats to deal with