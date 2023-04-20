Prince Harry attending Coronation ‘only out of obligation’

File Footage

Inside sources fear Prince Harry’s only motivation behind attending the Coronation is because of obligation.



These admissions have been brought to light by royal expert Gertrude Daly.

During Daly’s chat with the Daily Star, they weighed in on the intentions behind Prince Harry’s UK visit.



Daly believes, “Prince Harry's attendance is more out of obligation rather than anything else.”

Whereas, “I that Meghan's absence will mean less of a distraction from the Coronation events.”