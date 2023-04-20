‘The White Lotus’ season 3 will see return of Natasha Rothwell

Belinda was a spa manager who was being strung along by Jennifer Coolidge’s character Tanya

American writer and actress Natasha Rothwell is confirmed to be making her way back to The White Lotus TV series for its third season, according to Variety. Natasha played the role of Belinda Lindsey in season one and went on to become a fan favourite.

Belinda was a spa manager who was being strung along by Jennifer Coolidge’s character Tanya McQuoid with the promise of an investment to open her own practice.

The role got Natasha a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology series at the 2022 Emmys. However, because the series returned with recurring characters despite originally being planned as one season, it will now be competing in the drama category in award shows.

Although the plot details for the third season are being kept under wraps for now, the show’s creator Mike White stated that he is envisioning “a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”