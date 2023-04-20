Honey Singh lands into legal trouble after an event company files complaint against him

Police says Honey Singh kidnapped organizer Vivek Raman and captivated him at a hotel in Mumbai

A complaint has been registered against Yo Yo Honey Singh by an event organizer accusing him of kidnapping assault.

According to HindustanTimes, a guy named Vivek Raman has filed a written complaint against the rapper and others at the Mumbai's BKC police station.

Mumbai Police stated: "Vivek Raman, the owner of an event company, has lodged a complaint against Honey Singh and others for kidnapping, keeping him captive, and assaulting him."

As per the police, Raman claim that the Blue Eyes singer kidnapped him, captivated and assaulted him at a hotel located in the outskirts of Mumbai city.

The complaint filed by Raman on April 19 stated that the organizer arranged a show for Honey at the Bandra Kurla Complex on April 15. The show was cancelled due to some money transaction issues.

Therefore, the cancellation of the show was not really liked by the singer and his associated who in retalitaion kidnapped him and kept him as a hostage at a hotel and assaulted him.

The police says that Vivek Raman has registered the case against Honey Singh. He is demanding the arrest of the rapper and his associates.