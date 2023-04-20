Meghan Markle wants King Charles to ‘stuff his Coronation’: ‘No secrets to her hate’

Meghan Markle has come under fire for slamming King Charles with a ‘clear message’ regarding his Coronation.
These claims and admissions have been brought forward by royal commentator Sarah Vine.
According to a report by the Daily Mail Ms Vine believes, “Meghan’s absence may be a huge relief to the Palace and most sensible people; but it’s also unmistakably a snub, one which – and forgive me for being so blunt – I believe sends a very clear message: stuff your Coronation, your Royal Family and your tradition. Stuff you, King Charles, and everything you stand for.”
“There’s no way back from this. And maybe that’s what they both want. Meghan has made no secret of the fact that she sees her future and ‘focus’ in America. Well she’s welcome to it – and they to her.”
