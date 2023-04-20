Prince Harry in exile with Eugenie as his ‘only support’

Prince Harry reportedly needs to lean on Princess Eugenie if he intends on surviving in the UK, post his exile.



These admissions and claims have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Kinsey Schofield.

In her interview with Fox News Digital, she claimed, “The King does want his youngest son to experience such a significant moment in his life. It was Charles’s wish that Prince Harry attend.”

“Duty is still a priority to Harry, and he feels like it is his responsibility to attend. That being said, expect familiar and friendly characters like cousins Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie to make small talk with the 'exiled' prince.”