Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘made it personal’ after Coronation bid

A close friend of both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has just stepped forward with some insight into their plans for the Coronation, and Archie’s birthday.
This admission and revelation has been brought to light by a close friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The pal in question weighed in on the decision to fly to the UK alone.
They even started off by telling People magazine, “At this point, it's become so personal.”
Despite the fact that “Maybe what they wanted wasn't achieved, but at the end of the day, he's going there to support his dad.”
This claim has come shortly after sources revealed that, Prince Harry intends on flying back immediately after the ceremony to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday.
