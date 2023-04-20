Here’s how Ryan Reynolds keeps his children close amid busy schedules

Ryan Reynolds proved that he is a doting father with a sweet gesture to his children.

The Deadpool star, 46, was recently spotted during Friday’s 2023 Canadian Screen Awards, where stopped for a little conversation with ET Canada.

As he talked about his growing family and his working out for his upcoming third Deadpool movie, the host noticed Reynolds’ quirky accessories and asked if his kids made them.

Fiddling with the bracelets fondly for a moment, the actor responded that “two out of three” of the bracelets were made by his kids.

Reynolds shares daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with his wife Blake Lively. The couple welcomed their fourth baby in February but have not disclosed the baby’s name or gender.

This is not the first time the actor has been seen sporting the sentimental accessory.

Back in August 2022, Reynolds proudly wore beaded bracelets made by his daughters as he and guest host Rob McElhenney discussed Wrexham AFC, the Welsh football team they own together on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

He is also never seen without the bracelets in his public outings or when he is anxiously watching his football team during an intense match.

He has been spotted wearing the same bracelets for several other outings, including a Cannes Lions event, and the premiere of Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film and most recently when he was honoured with a Humanitarian Award at 2023 Canadian Screen Awards.

Along with his Apple Watch, the actor is seen wearing a sparkly green and clear beads bracelet that spell out ‘DAD’, then one with pink smiley-face beads, and one with a rainbow assortment. The pops of colour are often notable against the muted tones he usually wears.