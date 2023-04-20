King Charles ‘losing sight’ of Coronation making it all about ‘promoting’ Camilla

King Charles has seemingly drawn ire for his latest move concerning the inclusion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the coronation program despite a family rift.

This week, the Sussexes were featured in one of the photos used in the official coronation souvenir programme.

Speaking on Dan Wootton Tonight, royal biographer Tom Bower analysed the move, calling the monarch “dithering” over failing to take charge of his coronation amid the family troubles.

Bower claimed that 74-year-old royal seems to be distracted and is focusing on the wrong things ahead of the historic ceremony next month.

“He’s losing sight of the plot,” Bower told the host. “He’s losing sight that this Coronation should be all about the glory of the monarchy and about Britain and he is reducing it to squabbles about his family.”

The royal expert continued, “Worse than that, this constant promoting of Camilla is distracting. The Coronation seems to be all about his marriage now and not about embracing his reign. He’s not establishing himself as the key to the future era.”

The author added that the monarch was “just worried about whether people will love Camilla, and what they think about Harry and this recent olive branch. It’s just nonsense.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed last week, that Prince Harry would be in attendance for the king’s milestone event while Meghan Markle would stay in California with their two children: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Sussexes have been at odds with the royal family ever since they stepped down from their senior roles in 2020. Their ties worsened after the couple released their explosive Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and Harry came out with his bombshell memoir, Spare.