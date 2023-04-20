Prince Harry photo was 'distributed' amongst Iraqi snipers, he reveals

Prince Harry admits his life would be in danger had he been deployed in Iraq during war.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals was heartbroken at King Charles and Queen Elizabeth II’s decision to take back their orders of his deployment in the country.
Prince Harry reveals: “British intelligence learned that my photo had been distributed among a group of Iraqi snipers, with instructions that I was the ‘mother of all targets.’ These snipers were elite: they’d recently cut down six British soldiers.
He continues: “So the mission had simply become too dangerous, for me, for anyone who might have the bad luck to be standing next to me. I’d become, in the assessment of Dannatt and others, a ‘bullet magnet.’”
