Manchester City into Champions League semis after draw against Bayern Munich

Manchester City´s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland is pictured prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, second leg football match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City in Munich, southern Germany on April 19, 2023. AFP

Manchester City secured a spot in the Champions League semi-finals with a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich, securing a 4-1 aggregate win.

The team moved a step closer to their first title in the competition. City's 15th consecutive game without defeat saw them through, and they will next face holders Real Madrid in the last four.

Bayern had a tough challenge ahead of them, having lost 3-0 in the first leg. However, the hosts started the match strong, with fit-again forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the lineup. Kingsley Coman was a consistent source of danger on the wing, keeping City defenders busy. The hosts' biggest chance came in the 17th minute when Leroy Sane had only keeper Ederson to beat but dragged his shot wide.

Dayot Upamecano received a straight red card for a last-man foul on Haaland a minute later, but a VAR review showed the striker was offside, and the Bayern defender's dismissal was overturned. However, Upamecano was penalised for a handball, which Haaland missed.

In the second half, Haaland made amends by scoring City's crucial second goal, his 48th goal in all competitions this season. He combined well with Kevin De Bruyne before shaking off Upamecano and beating keeper Yann Sommer, setting a new record in just 27 matches to reach 35 goals in Europe's premier club competition. Bayern equalised with Joshua Kimmich's penalty in the 83rd minute, but it was too little too late.

City's goal was the first Bayern had conceded at home in the entire competition this season. Their frustrating evening was completed when Thomas Tuchel was sent off after a second booking in the 86th minute.