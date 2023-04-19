Royal family apologises to Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to change their policy against the royal family as the Duke has decided to attend his father King Charles III's coronation.
There are reports that Meghan wants to heal rift with the royal family for her and Harry's children Archie and Lilibet as she wants them to meet their grandfather.
But, royal experts and critics think differently as they questioned why Harry agreed to travel to the UK for the landmark ceremony leaving his wife and children alone in the US.
The Duke of Sussex previously demanded an apology from the Royal Family for his wife Meghan, saying: "You know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you've been caught out, so just come clean."
Harry added: "if people had listened" when he first spoke about his concerns, he and his wife would not have had a rift with his family, adding: "That's the saddest part about it - it was all so avoidable. But they just couldn't help themselves."
Meghan's hubby made the comments in an interview with the Daily Telegraph conducted before the launch of his autobiography Spare, which contained a number of controversial claims against fellow royals.
It is not made clear what he is asking his family to apologise for, but Harry has in the past spoken about royals who have been opposed to his relationship with his wife.
Harry also said in the interview he was confused as to why it seemed so "shocking and outrageous" that he was trying to tell what he called the "truthful" side of his story, adding he wanted to continue "the good fight" by standing up for his wife, and encouraging other men to do the same.
"If you don't lead by example, what is the point in living?" he asked.
But now, the relationship between the two parties seems to take a new turn as fans are questioning whether the royal family has apologised to Meghan or the Sussexes have given in to the monarchy.
