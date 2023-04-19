Bill Hader reflects on 'Barry'

Bill Hader opened up about his character in Barry in the hit HBO black comedy.

Speaking with Variety, the 44-year-old said, "Barry has always been like, 'I want a family. And a dog. The whole thing."

The actor added, "He wants the American dream. In season 1, there's a scene where he has a daydream of him and Sally and a kid, and they're getting their family photo taken. That is his North Star."

The It Chapter Two also weighed in on Sally on a pedestal. "She's like a beacon of hope," Hader continued. "She always has been." Speaking about Barry's unhealthy fantasy world."

"Barry has a very clear view of family," adding, "Sally Reed looks like the girl next door, the perfect picture of what the American dream is to a guy like him," the star said.