Wednesday April 19, 2023
Bill Hader reflects on 'Barry'

By Web Desk
April 19, 2023
Bill Hader opened up about his character in Barry in the hit HBO black comedy.

Speaking with Variety, the 44-year-old said, "Barry has always been like, 'I want a family. And a dog. The whole thing."

The actor added, "He wants the American dream. In season 1, there's a scene where he has a daydream of him and Sally and a kid, and they're getting their family photo taken. That is his North Star."

The It Chapter Two also weighed in on Sally on a pedestal. "She's like a beacon of hope," Hader continued. "She always has been." Speaking about Barry's unhealthy fantasy world."

"Barry has a very clear view of family," adding, "Sally Reed looks like the girl next door, the perfect picture of what the American dream is to a guy like him," the star said.