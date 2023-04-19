SC rebuts 'misleading' media reports about its audit

Man walks past the Supreme Court of Pakistan's building in Islamabad. — AFP/File

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday issued a clarification refuting print media reports alleging that the country's top court had not been audited for the last 10 years.

The apex court also mentioned that the matter is taken up by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) which has summoned its registrar in the wake of the reports.

The PAC, a day earlier, summoned the apex court's registrar after Eid while taking notice of the Supreme Court not auditing its accounts in the last 10 years.

PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan said no audit para of the Supreme Court had come before the committee in the last 10 years and directed to summon the country's top court registrar.

The court clarified that its audit has been conducted and completed up to June 30, 2021.

"To set the record straight, the audit of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has been conducted and completed upto 30.06.2021," the apex court wrote in its statement.

It added that the audit for the financial year 2021-2022 is under process and can be confirmed from the office of the Auditor General of Pakistan.

"It is, hereby, clarified in concrete terms that such reports are contrary to the facts, incorrect, misleading and are based on erroneous information placed before the Public Accounts Committee," the court's statement read.