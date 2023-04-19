Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no way’ of making good on relationships

File Footage

Experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer have any way back to the Royal Family.



These admissions have been brought to light by GB News broadcaster Esther Krakue, in the midst of her chat with Sky News Australia host Caroline Di Russo.

She believes, “I think, that the relationship is just too far gone. I think this level of mistrust just demonstrates how there's no coming back from that.”



For those unversed, this admission was made following a poll that was conducted by Express UK.

The poll in question found that among a 4,301-reader base, 96% of people of people believe the rift cannot be reconciled, where as only 2% voiced concerns against it.