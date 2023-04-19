Priyanka Chopra wants to play THIS character from 'Game of Thrones'

Priyanka Chopra promotes web-series 'Citadel' all across the world with co-actor Richard Madden

Priyanka Chopra, in a recent promotional event of Citadel, revealed the character she would like to play from Games of Thrones.

PC recently visited India where she appeared with Richard for the premiere of the show. While promoting the show in the country, she had an exclusive conversation with Indiatoday.

During the promotional spree, Richard was asked to cast the actress in one of Game of Thrones characters to which he instantly responded: "Daenerys" as he thinks she is very powerful.

After listening to Madden's answer, Chopra immediately seconded his choice and also said that she would love to play Daenerys. She added: "I will take Daenerys. I mean Emilia Clarke was so good. No one can do how she did it but yes, I would love that."

The Quantico actor also spoke about her working experience and bond with the Citadel co-star. "We also like each other. We get on well with each other and can say anything. We both came on the show wanting to protect our characters and tell each other the real feedback. There was no ego and that was interesting."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra's spy-thriller series is set to release on Amazon Prime on April 28. Meanwhile in Bollywood, she is all set to feature in film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, reports Indiatoday.