King Charles showing what Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘missing out on’

King Charles has reportedly grown desperate to get on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s good side.
Royal commentator Phil Dampier issued revelations into King Charles’ emotions.
He believes showcasing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his souvenir Coronation program proves he’s “desperately trying to heal the royal rift with Harry and Meghan.”
He even went as far as to say, “Using the picture including Harry and Meghan is yet another olive branch from the King and an attempt to show they are still loved members of the family.”
“We know of course that relations were already starting to strain but it's a happy picture which conveys harmony and unity.”
But “Most of all it reminds us of what might have been and how it's so sad the way things have unfolded.”
