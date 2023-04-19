Prince Harry makes first public appearance since coronation attendance confirmation

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry made his first public appearance on Tuesday since confirming he will attend King Charles coronation in May.
The Duke made a rare video call appearance at Invictus Games event in Berlin.
He opened the speech in German saying, "guten abend meine damen und herren" which translates as "good evening ladies and gentlemen".
In his speech, Archie and Lilibet doting father further said, “First and foremost I would like to thank Prime Minister Wüst, members of parliament, Team Germany and all those gathered here tonight for your continued support. We are just 150 days away."
The event marked 150 days until the competition begins in Düsseldorf in September.
The Duke of Sussex had launched the games for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women in 2014.
On April 12, the palace statement said, "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May."
"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."
