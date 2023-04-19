Prince William and Kate Middleton draw rare criticism from supporters

Some royal fans have criticized Prince William and Kate Middleton for not living up to their potential.

They think the couple's team is responsible for their disappearance from the scene.

One user said, "It's absolutely ridiculous that the future King and Queen haven’t been seen for a month."

Another said, "If anything the people saying they have to work more are the ones actually on William and Kate’s team because we’re the ones actually rooting for them to live up to their potential."

The comments were made by the supporters of the Prince and Princess of Wales after it was reported that Kate Middleton and Prince William are gearing up for their next royal outing.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took time off from royal engagements to spend the Easter holiday school break with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.