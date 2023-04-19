Ana de Armas says action in John Wick's 'Ballerina' will be on 'another level'

Ana de Armas, who is currently promoting her upcoming action filled romantic comedy Ghosted along with co-actor Chris Evans, will be seen soon in the gun-blazing world of the John Wick universe in the forthcoming spin-off, Ballerina.

During the red carpet event at the premiere of Ghosted on Tuesday, the Oscar-nominated actress candidly spoke with ET about her highly anticipated role in Ballerina.

"That is gonna be really another level," de Armas teased. "That movie was really demanding!"

Ballerina is a spin-off from Keanu Reeves' blockbuster assassin franchise, in which de Armas stars as Rooney.

The film depicts Rooney as a ballerina assassin who seeks revenge for the death of her family. The film takes place between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and the recently released John Wick: Chapter 4.

"You know, I love the John Wick universe and I loved working with Keanu again," said de Armas, who previously starred opposite Reeves in the 2015 horror thriller Knock Knock.

"It's a great character and it's a great story, it's beautiful on screen. I'm very excited for that one" she added.

Ghosted is a romantic comedy, starring Evans and de Armas in leading roles. It depicts the story of a helpless guy Cole who falls for a girl named Sadie after going out with her once.

Cole, after enjoying his perfect date with Sadie never hears from her again....the guy then embarks on a journey to find Sadie, only to end up in an international operation as the girl was a CIA agent.



