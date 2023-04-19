Prince Harry hasn't returned to US?

Prince Harry virtually addressed participants of an event in connection with Invictus Games in Berlin on Tuesday.

The Duke of Sussex's appearance sparked speculations online, with some people suggesting that he was still in UK.

His critics said Harry appeared on the screen with a basic background which has no window and a Yukka plant was thrown in for effect.

They said that Harry had not returned to the US after appearing in court last month in London.

It was also speculated that Meghan was mad at Harry for some reason and did not want him to come back to California.

The Duke of Sussex is all set to attend King Charles coronation on May 6 but his wife Meghan Markle and children would stay in Californian.

Harry returned to the High Court in London last month where his lawyer fought an attempt by a newspaper publisher to throw out his and other high-profile figures' lawsuit that alleged widespread unlawful acts by journalists.

Harry, the singer Elton John and five other high-profile people are suing publisher Associated Newspapers, alleging they were the victims of phone-hacking and other serious privacy breaches by journalists from the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday or private investigators working on their behalf.