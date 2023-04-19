Prince Harry talks about 'war' exercise in army featuring gas

Prince Harry dishes out gas-inhaling exercises he had to undergo in the Army.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Due of Sussex reveals he was taught a lot about surviving death by facing death under various facets.
He pens: “One day the color sergeants assembled us outside a redbrick building, which had been turned into a CS gas chamber. They ordered us inside, activated the gas. We took off our gas masks, put them on again, took them off. If you weren’t quick about it, you got a mouthful, a lungful.”
He adds: “But you couldn’t always be quick, and that was the point, so eventually everyone sucked gas. The exercises were supposed to be about war; to me they were about death. The whole leitmotif of Army training was death. How to avoid it, but also how to face it, head-on.”
