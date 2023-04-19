Trump accuses Elon Musk of currying favour with Biden administration

Former President Donald Trump is photographed along with Twitter boss Elon Musk. Screengrab of a CNBC video.

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, recently revealed during an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

This admission did not sit well with former president Donald Trump, who took to his Truth Social site to express his disbelief.

In response to Musk's statement, Trump claimed that he does not believe the tech billionaire. Musk had previously indicated that he voted for Democrats, but his recent endorsement of the GOP suggests otherwise. However, Trump contends that Musk told him that he voted for him.

The former president then went on to suggest that Musk's declaration of support for Biden was a calculated move. He claimed that Musk was attempting to curry favour with the current administration in order to secure government subsidies and permits for his numerous ventures, which include SpaceX, Tesla, and a tunnel company.

Trump further alleged that Musk's Twitter account was "illegally controlled" by the FBI, despite the fact that Twitter was a publicly traded company until late last year. However, it is true that Musk's companies have received significant assistance from the government.

For instance, SpaceX has a contract with NASA to launch astronauts to the International Space Station and often launches government-owned satellite payloads. Meanwhile, Tesla receives federal assistance in the form of tax credits as part of the government's effort to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles.

It remains to be seen whether Musk will respond to Trump's comments or whether this will have any impact on their relationship moving forward.