White House invites black teen shot by 84-year-old man

Ralph Yarl. Facebook

Authorities in Missouri have announced that an 84-year-old man has surrendered to police after being accused of shooting a black teenager who mistakenly rang his doorbell.

Andrew Lester, who is white, allegedly shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in the head and arm last Thursday night. The teenager survived the attack, but was left with serious injuries.

The teenager has been invited to the White House. US President Joe Biden slammed the incident as another example of the United States´ failure to deal with widespread gun violence.

"No parent should have to worry that their kid will be shot after ringing the wrong doorbell. We´ve got to keep up the fight against gun violence," Biden tweeted, saying he´d spoken with Yarl and his family the night before.

"And Ralph, we'll see you in the Oval once you feel better," the president added.

Mr Lester has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, but has not been charged with a hate crime, and charging documents do not describe the alleged racial bias. Despite this, a prosecutor has said there was a racial component to the shooting.

After the teenager rang the doorbell, Mr Lester shot him twice - once in the forehead and once in the arm. No words were exchanged before the homeowner opened fire with a .32 revolver, prosecutors said. Mr Lester has not denied shooting the boy, but has claimed that he believed he was protecting himself from a confrontation. Prosecutors have said that Ralph did not cross the threshold of Mr Lester's home.

Initially, police detained Mr Lester for questioning and then released him without charges, sparking protests throughout Kansas City on Sunday. However, on Monday, prosecutor Zachary Thompson announced that Mr Lester had been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, and could face life in prison if convicted.

Ralph's mother, Cleo Nagbe, spoke to CBS News and reported that her son had returned home from hospital, surrounded by a team of medical professionals. The teenager is expected to recover from his injuries, much to the surprise of his doctors, who were unsure how he survived.

According to reports, Ralph had mistakenly approached Mr Lester's home to pick up his younger twin brothers, driving to Northeast 115 Street instead of Northeast 115th Terrace, which is one block away. Relatives of the teenager have claimed that he sought help from three nearby homes before someone finally came to his aid.

In response to the incident, a GoFundMe account was set up to pay for Ralph's medical recovery, which has raised over $2.7m (£2.1m) as of Tuesday. Meanwhile, Mr Lester has been released after paying 10% of the $200,000 (£160,000) bail amount and will remain at the Clay County Detention Center until his arraignment, or until he posts a bond, according to the sheriff's office.