K-pop band New Jeans’ Hyein reveals the way the group members comfort her

Hyein from the K-pop group New Jeans revealed how her bandmates each comfort her when she’s down in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

She spoke about how she goes to the girls for comfort in a bad situation, explaining:

“I talk to the members the most. We spend a lot of time together and we’re always in a similar situation, so when something comes up and I talk to them, they can relate and sympathize with me well. They’re all similarly kind and gentle but it’s amazing how they each sympathize [with me] in their own ways.”

She further described their individual approaches to helping her: “In Danielle’s case, she would actively express that she relates and agrees with what I say. When I look a bit sad or gloomy, Haerin is the one who would notice it first and approach me to ask if I’m okay.”

For Minji and Hanni, she explained: “Hanni pays attention to the smallest details and is a warm person. Minji takes care of me like her own little sister. She has a very mature personality by my standards. She’s realistic yet warm and often gives me advice that I can apply rationally.”

