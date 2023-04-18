K-pop idol Kang Daniel’s company provides update on legal case

They released the statement on April 17th on social media

K-pop idol Kang Daniel’s agency KONNECT Entertainment released an update on the legal action that they took on his behalf. The reason for the case was the infringement of the singer’s rights.

They released the statement on April 17th on social media, writing:

“Hello, this is KONNECT Entertainment.

We always deeply thank fans for the warm interest and love sent to our agency artist.

For a long time, we have been taking strict measures against false rumors, insults, and defamation regarding our artist.

Recently, using tips from fans and the evidence our legal team collected from monitoring, we filed a number of complaints to investigation agencies.

Related to this, the suspect received judicial disposition last month. It was a charge of defaming an artist by continuously spreading false information, and they were eventually found guilty of defamation.”