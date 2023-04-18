Charles to make 'gracious nod' to Archie at coronation lunch as per Harry's desire?

King Charles reportedly have no issues to give Prince Archie “special recognition” at his coronation as per his son Prince Harry's demands.

Charlotte Griffiths, Editor of the Mail on Sunday, claimed that the Duke of Sussex delayed his response to coronation invite because one of the "key issue" for him was his "determination" for his kids’ status to be recognised by the Royal Family.

After taking months to analyze his response, the father-of-two finally revealed that he will travel to UK to attend his father’s big day but his wife would remain in California along with their children.

Griffiths said it would have been the "perfect opportunity" for the California-based royal couple’s children for some "special recognition” at one of the most historic events in British history.

“Charles was said to be open to the suggestion that he should make a gracious nod to Archie and rumours circulated that he would raise a glass to his grandson during a post-procession Coronation lunch,” Griffiths penned for Daily Mail.

However, an insider revealed that it is "unlikely" as "no member of the Sussex family" is due at the lunch.

If sources are to be believed, Harry would leave for US after attending the main event on May 6th so that he would reach home in time for Archie’s fourth birthday.