Taeyeon from Girls Generation reveals what kind of senior artist she’d like to be

Taeyeon from the K-pop group Girls Generation reveals the type of senior idol she would like to become. The singer is one of the cover stars for the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar.
When discussing how she’d like to appear to junior artists, she explained: “I don’t think age matters too much. We’re colleagues. Since we’re people who do the same kind of work, there’s no need for seniors to be particularly difficult to approach and as long as there’s respect for one another, I think that’s enough.”
She further added: “Of course there could be a difference in the inner skills accumulated in one field, but I’m just someone with a bit more experience. To my juniors, I want to be a colleague who’s like a friend.”
Joshua Jackson says he was making more than most of her friends’ parents at the time
Previously, Quentin Tarantino said he would 'leave a 10-film filmography'
Along with treating young children, the hospital also runs a comprehensive care centre
Prince William, Kate Middleton expected to tolerate Prince Harry at coronation as they still love him despite his...
Hiba Abouk, during the divorce proceedings, was shocked to know Achraf Hakimi's fortune secret
She was asked for her thoughts on the theory that her character only pretended to die