Prince William would only embrace Prince Harry again if he, Meghan Markle part ways?

Prince William may “tolerate” Prince Harry despite huge row but would only embrace him again if he parts ways with his wife Meghan Markle, suggested expert.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal expert Kinsey Schofield said that William and Kate Middleton still love the Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Sussex's absence could make it easier for them to meet Harry.

"I do not anticipate warm interactions between Harry and William," the To Di For Daily podcast host told the publication.

"We know that palace staff is planning every entry, exit, and seat with the battling brothers in mind. The palace's ultimate objective is to avoid conflict."

"William, without a doubt, was the most hurt by Harry's actions," she explained. "The two have not spoken since the queen's funeral. And certainly not since the Netflix series or book.”

“And despite Harry telling media outlets that he would only attend the coronation if his family received an apology... my sources say that no such apology has happened in private."

"Both William and [his wife] Catherine will tolerate Harry's presence because, despite the bad blood and betrayal, there is a deep love for him in both of them," the expert added.

"The same could not be said for Meghan. I think William and Catherine would have had a much harder time navigating Meghan’s presence."

Predicting whether or not the sons of Prince Diana would ever reconcile, Schofield said that the family may welcome Harry back into the fold in case his marriage with Meghan ends.

"It is my understanding that the brothers are currently not on speaking terms and Prince William is adamant that it stays that way to protect himself and his family," said Schofield.

"I don't think we will ever see Prince William fully embrace his brother again. Harry's actions have been very hurtful... and while I would never be so bold or cruel to predict the breakdown of a marriage... I would state that the only way I could see Harry being welcomed back into the fold is solo."