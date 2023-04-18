Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to be the first guests at 'Koffee With Karan 8': Reports

'Koffee With Karan 8' to premeire from by June end

Karan Johar is coming up with yet another season of his most-watched show Koffee With Karan; Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are going to be the first guests on the show, reports.

After the success of the season 7, Karan renewd the show for another season. Since then, fans are eagrly waiting to find out the guests list.

Mid-Day reported that Koffee With Karan 8 is set to stream by the end of June. Celebrities, who will be gracing the couch in the new season, are namely: Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumer.

Reportedly, the famous filmmaker wishes to open the new season of his show with the most-loved couple of Bollywood Ranbir and Alia. He knows that the audeince wants to know about them as a couple after their marriage.

Sources further revealed: "He would also love to have Shah Rukh Khan, who was conspicuous by his absence in the last edition, feature in the opening episode or the season finale."

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt has been opening Koffee With Karan show for the last three seasons. In season 5, she appeared on the couch with Shah Rukh Khan, In season 7, Alia and Deepika Padukone graced show with their appearance. Later, she was seen in season 8 with Ranveer Singh, reports Pinkvilla.