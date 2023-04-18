Jamie Foxx undergoes several tests following 'medical complication'

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx has undergone several tests as he is still in hospital a week after his admission following a "medical complication".

Last week, the actor's daughter Corinne Foxx revealed that her father had "experienced a medical complication". The Collateral and Ray star was in a Georgia hospital undergoing tests.



Corinne, in a statement was published on Instagram on behalf of the Foxx family, said: "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time," she added without sharing details about what caused the health issue.

The incident did not happen while Foxx was on set, and he was not taken to hospital by an emergency vehicle, according to People Magazine.

"They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened," a source told CNN.



It is to mention here that Foxx - who won an Oscar best actor for playing musician Ray Charles in Ray in 2005 - has been in Atlanta filming his upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action, alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

Foxx was also nominated for best supporting actor the same year for his role in Collateral. His other films include Baby Driver, Annie and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

In 2017, Foxx revealed an intervention from US talk show host Oprah Winfrey helped him get his life back on track.

The actor told DJ Howard Stern that Winfrey had rebuked his "gallivanting" and had told him he was "blowing it". Winfrey, Foxx went on, also arranged a meeting with Sidney Poitier "to make me understand the significance" of being nominated for an Academy Award.

Foxx said the meeting had taken place on Poitier's birthday - 20 February - and had made him realise his nomination was "way bigger" than he had originally thought.