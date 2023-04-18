Elon Musk says Twitter could play major role in 2024 elections

Twitter logo seen on smartphone home screen.— Unsplash

In a recent interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, CEO Elon Musk suggested that Twitter will likely play a "significant" role in future presidential and other electoral contests, both domestically and internationally.

The interview aired in two parts on April 17 and 18, during which Musk acknowledged uncertainty regarding the $44 billion purchase of the social media platform last year.

Musk stated that the goal of the "new Twitter" is to be impartial and unbiased, avoiding favouritism towards any political ideology.

He then questioned why Facebook, founded by Mark Zuckerberg, does not share the same ideology, citing the $419 million donation by Zuckerberg and his wife to organizations that supported Democratic voter turnout during the 2020 election.

‘Some things are priceless’

In the interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, Elon Musk admitted that it's not yet clear whether his decision to purchase Twitter for $44 billion last year was financially smart.

Elon Musk revealed that the company has just been revalued at less than half of the acquisition price. However, Musk emphasized that preserving free speech and democracy was more important than financial gain.

During the interview, Musk also expressed shock at the extent of government agencies' alleged access to Twitter, including users' private direct messages. Musk confirmed that direct messages are not encrypted and that government agencies have access to them. He did not elaborate on which government agencies were involved.

‘Twitter Files’

In addition, Musk revealed that he has concerns about advanced artificial intelligence and has led calls for AI labs to immediately pause training systems that are more powerful than ChatGPT-4 for at least six months due to possible risks to society and humanity.