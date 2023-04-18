Harry Styles to be final guest on ‘The Late Late Show’ with James Corden’

The Late Late Show with James Corden announced its guests for its final broadcast including Harry Styles and Will Ferrell, leaving fans excited.

The former One Direction star, 29, and the Elf actor, 55, will take join Corden, 44, for the final show on Thursday, April 27, wrapping up the CBS late-night series’ eight-year run.

On Monday, the late-night talk show announced the lineup for the show’s last episode on Twitter. “Just announced: @Harry_Styles and Will Ferrell will be the guests for our #LateLateShow finale on April 27!”

The tweet was shared along with a graphic of Styles and Ferrell flanking the Late Late Show logo.

The As It Was singer was confirmed for the finale after Corden’s social team shut down rumors that the show was actually staging a One Direction reunion featuring all five members for its grand goodbye.

“FALSE ALARM,” the show’s official Twitter account wrote last week over a screenshot of a British tabloid that ran with the rumor. “Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn’t true.”