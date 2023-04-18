Prince William, Harry likely to mingle as ‘gesture of goodwill’ for father King Charles during coronation

Prince William and Prince Harry may mingle as ‘a gesture of goodwill for their father King Charles’ at his coronation, it is believed.
The OK magazine, citing an insider reported, the Prince of Wales "would never have stopped his brother from" attending the coronation on May 6, but he has "no plans" to speak with him.
The insider went on to say however, Prince William and Harry may mingle as "a gesture of goodwill for their father."
The report also claims that the Duke of Sussex held peace talks with King Charles, prior to confirming his attendance at the coronation, however, he has not spoken to his brother, Prince William, who still seems to be hurt after claims in Spare.
The report comes after the spokesperson for California-based couple and palace confirmed on April 12 that Prince Harry will attend the coronation service.
"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."
