Gisele Bündchen opens up about life’s trials six months after split with Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen has recently addressed life’s struggles months after divorce from Tom Brady.



Lately, the supermodel took to Instagram and posted a video in which she could be seen happily riding a bicycle on a road surrounded by greenery.

In a clip, the mom-of-two could be seen donning a beige tank top, jean shorts and strappy sandals as ADMT’s cover of It’s a Beautiful Day was played in the background.

“We all have our fair shares of trials. Every laugh, every fall, every experience, the good and the bad, everything is here to teach us something and help us grow,” she stated, seemingly hinting at her divorce from ex-hubby Tom.

Gisele continued, “Nothing is permanent. So, let’s enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones.”



“Every day is a gift!” she added.

Last month, Gisele discussed about ending 13-year marriage to the former NFL player in a candid interview with Vanity Fair.

“It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?” Gisele explained.

She added, “You give everything you got to achieve your dream. You give a hundred percent of yourself, and it’s heartbreaking when it doesn’t end up the way you hoped for, and worked for, but you can only do your part.”