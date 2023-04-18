Meghan Markle 'brilliantly' plans Archie's birthday after snubbing coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are balancing their roles amid King Charles’ coronation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have split their roles between duty and family in a bid to look good in optics.

Royal watcher Kristen Meinzer told Insider: "I think the decision for Harry to go, and for Meghan to stay home with the children on Archie's birthday is a brilliant way to split the difference.

"As I've said in the past, the primary benefit of attending is the optics; of looking as though they're continuing to do their best on their end — even if the royal family isn't always doing their best on their end.

"But I've always maintained that the Sussexes must also do what's best for their own little family and their own mental health. It sounds like that's what they'll be doing."

This comes as Prince Harry has confirmed his attendance at his father’s coronation. Meghan Markle, however, is to remain home with her kids.