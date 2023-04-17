King Charles has ‘loathsome’ approach for ‘headache-inducing Prince Harry

Experts fear King Charles will soon be facing a loathsome decision in regards to Prince Harry.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

She started the converastion off by noting, “we are here to talk about Charles and how he could approach the troublesome, headache-inducing, ‘is it too early for a whiskey?’ Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Might we see him follow a similar path to King Carl Gustaf, Queen Magrethe, and King Harald and decide that some spare title pruning is required?”

“When Charles is crowned next month, he will be promising to protect the crown and the monarchy and that could require him to make tough calls that as a father he might be loath to make.”