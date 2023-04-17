Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship with royal family could take a new turn

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royal family, which is still thought to be 'very tense', seems to take a new turn after the Duke's confirmation to attend King Charles III's coronation next month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a "very tense" relationship with the royal family, despite Harry's good response to his father's call.

A source has claimed there is "a lack of trust" amongst the royals following the release of Harry's debut memoir Spare.



"The family will be cordial because the King wants his son at his Coronation but there will be no meaningful conversation as there's still a lack of trust given the revelations in his book and the Sussexes Netflix documentary," a source told Entertainment Tonight.



Another insider told the publication there were several royals who "expressed surprised" that Meghan had decided to stay at home in California. She will not be attending the Coronation and will instead celebrate Prince Archie's birthday.

However, some royal experts believe that Prince Harry's presence in the palace could be an opportunity for the Duke to make amends with his royal relatives as it's an ideal time for both the parties to bury the hatchet and give new push to their relationship.