Royal family is in danger, King Charles warned ahead of coronation

King Charles, who will be officially crowned next month, has been warned that the British monarchy is on the brink of collapse amid reports of rift among the members of the Firm.



The stern warning has been issued in a shocking report recently.

According to Express UK, a study by an influential think tank warns, "the Royal Family as we know it is on the brink of collapse and risks abolishing itself by stealth."

The publication further says the royal family is in danger if the members of the Firm spend less time engaging with the people.

It further said if junior royals do not do more to support King Charles, the monarchy could easily ‘collapse’.

The warning was issued amid reports of tension between Princess Eugenie and Kate Middleton.

Moreover, estranged brothers Prince Harry and Prince William reportedly also have no plans to reconcile as the former confirmed attending King Charles coronation in May.