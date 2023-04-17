Raghav Juyal compliments Shehnaaz Gill at 'KKBKKJ' promotions amid dating rumours

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her acting debut with Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Raghav Juyal praises rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill during the promotions of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Raghav complimented Shehnaaz by calling her the most strongest person on earth.

While talking exclusively with India Today, the actor was asked to tell the one thing he learnt from Shehnaaz. He replied: "For Shehnaaz, I think she is the strongest person on earth. There is no one as strong as her, according to me. If you want to learn honesty in art form or craft, one should take tuition from Shehnaaz.”

He went on to say: “She is very honest. I get inspired by her every day."

Reportedly, Gill and Juyal are the latest couple of B-town. Previously, Gill was known for having a relationship with late actor Sidharth Shukla. He died in 2021.

During the promotion of the film KKBKKJ, Salman asked her to move on Sidharth to which she replied: 'Kar gyi'.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan directed by Farhad Samji is slated to release in theatres on April 21, reports Indiatoday.