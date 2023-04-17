Pregnant Princess Eugenie says ‘priorities change when you have children’

Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her second baby with husband Jack Brooksbank, has opened up about motherhood, saying “Priorities change when you have children.”
In an interview with Hello magazine, Prince Andrew’s daughter said, "Priorities change when you have children. You want to do everything you can for them and for your grandchildren.
"August is only two, but I hope what I'm doing will seep through to him and that one day he takes it on, too."
Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child son, August Philip Hawke, in February 2021.
In January this year, Princess Eugenie also disclosed that she was pregnant with baby number two.
In an Instagram post, she said “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”
Irina Shayk looked cosy with Leonardo DiCaprio as they partied together at Coachella 2023
'Barry' creator and star Bill Hader shares his approach towards final season
Ariana Grande will be playing Glinda, the good witch and Cynthia Erivo will play Elphaba, the wicked witch
Ed Sheeran closed down his restaurant to celebrate his wife Cherry Seaborn's 30th birthday
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' retain top spot in North America box office
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom started dating each other in 2016