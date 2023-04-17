Pregnant Princess Eugenie says ‘priorities change when you have children’

Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her second baby with husband Jack Brooksbank, has opened up about motherhood, saying “Priorities change when you have children.”



In an interview with Hello magazine, Prince Andrew’s daughter said, "Priorities change when you have children. You want to do everything you can for them and for your grandchildren.

"August is only two, but I hope what I'm doing will seep through to him and that one day he takes it on, too."

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child son, August Philip Hawke, in February 2021.

In January this year, Princess Eugenie also disclosed that she was pregnant with baby number two.

In an Instagram post, she said “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”