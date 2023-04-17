Harry agreed to attend coronation to stay relevant: 'He still needs his family connections'

Baroness Karren Brady said Prince Harry must have agreed to come to King Charles’ coronation after realizing that he still needs his family connections while slamming Meghan Markle for skipping the event.

In her column for The Sun on Sunday, The Apprentice star claimed the Duchess of Sussex would have taken "some gall" to attend the historic event after her public attacks against the Royal family.

She said turning down the invitation was the “right” thing to do on the Suits alum’s part, adding that she “would have had some gall to turn up after the amount of damage inflicted by her sniping from across the Pond.”

"But Harry has caused his fair share of hurt too - perhaps inflicting the biggest blows in his book Spare,” Karren continued.

"Given their obvious contempt for his family, I'm rather amazed that Harry is going,” she added. "Perhaps he has realised that blood is thicker than water."

"Or maybe he knows that to stay relevant, he still needs his family connections."