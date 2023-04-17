Kate Middleton criticised for copying Kardashians

The British tabloid largely remain focused on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and hardly criticise the working members of The British royal family.
But Kate Middleton and Prince William have drawn criticism for matching outfits they have recently chosen for themselves and their children.
In her article for The Telegraph,Sophia Money-Coutts, an admirer of Kate Middleton's fashion sense, has hit out at Wales for wearing matching outfits like Kardashians.
She wrote, "I've always found it slightly creepy and controlling when parents match their outfits with their children's, as if their child is simply an accessory, like a pair of shoes or bag. Do you like my eight-year-old? It also comes in red and pink."
She added, "How narcissistic to presume that you child should look exactly like you."
The writer then referred to a series of photos recently shared by Kris Jenner.
"Matching outfits can only mean one thing- the creeping Kardashianisation of our royals," the article in The Telegraph read
It said, "Kardashians have used the #AlwaysMatching hashtag and the same could increasingly apply to the Wales, it seems."
Prince Harry wanted to find about the reality of Princess Diana's death
Prince Harry and King Charles spoke about the Nazi uniform mistake
Meghan Markle reportedly acts as a ‘major contributor’ to the drama that Meghan Markle brings
Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to have found Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's replacements in 'Fab Four'
Experts believe it’s a real shame that Prince Harry’s lost his ‘joie de vivre’ in life
Meghan Markle reportedly finds no interest visiting a place where she’s isn’t well liked