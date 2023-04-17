Prince Harry had ‘peace talks’ with Charles before accepting Coronation invite

file footage

Prince Harry reportedly held ‘peace talks’ with the Royal Family and father King Charles, before confirming his attendance for the upcoming coronation, reported The Telegraph.



After particularly turbulent relations in the last few months, Prince Harry’s presence at King Charles’ May 6 Coronation was considered highly unlikely. However, Buckingham Palace on April 12 confirmed that the Duke of Sussex would indeed be present at the historic event.

Now, Prince Harry’s close acquaintances have dished out details about the surprising news that ended months of speculation, with one friend revealing that Harry actually arranged for ‘peace talks’ with Charles before confirming his attendance.

As per The Telegraph’s report, ‘there had been positive conversations’ between Prince Harry and King Charles before Buckingham Palace’s official announcement was released.

While Prince Harry seems to be reaching towards a reconciliation with Charles, the possibility of it with Prince William remains distant; as per the report, William was not a part of the ‘peace talks’ and has not talked to Harry.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry’s relationship with older brother William seems to have hit rock bottom since the publication of Harry’s memoir Spare, in which he made explosive claims about his brother, including saying that William ‘physically assaulted’ him.