Joe Russo impressed by RRR, wants to promote Indian cinema globally for more exposure

Joe Russo expresses admiration for Indian cinema, wants to promote it globally for more exposure after collaborating on "RRR"

American film director and producer Joe Russo, known for co-directing several Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies, has expressed his interest in promoting Indian cinema globally for more exposure. Russo recently watched the highly anticipated Telugu movie RRR and was highly impressed with the visuals, storytelling, and performances.

In an interview, Russo praised the Indian film industry for its creativity and diversity and stated that it was time for Indian cinema to reach a global audience. He also lauded the filmmakers of RRR, SS Rajamouli, and his team, for their vision and technical finesse in making such a grand movie.

Russo went on to add that he is keen on collaborating with Indian filmmakers and bringing their stories to the world. He expressed his eagerness to work with talented actors and technicians in the Indian film industry, who can bring a unique perspective to the global entertainment scene.

The news of Joe Russo's interest in promoting Indian cinema has generated a lot of excitement and anticipation among fans and industry experts. This move is expected to provide a significant boost to the Indian film industry and open new avenues for collaboration and exchange of ideas with the global entertainment industry.