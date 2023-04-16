Rhea Chakraborty to make TV comeback with Roadies 19, excited to be back after a year

Rhea Chakraborty makes a comeback on TV with Roadies 19, says "Feels good to be back"

After a year of staying out of the limelight, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty is set to make her TV comeback with the 19th season of popular reality show Roadies. The news has created a buzz among her fans and the industry as this marks her first public appearance since her involvement in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

In a recent interview, Rhea shared her excitement about her TV return, saying, "It feels good to be back. I am excited to embark on this new journey with Roadies 19 and hope to entertain my fans with my presence on the show."

However, this announcement has also received criticism from some quarters who feel that Rhea's involvement in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and subsequent media trial makes her an inappropriate choice for a TV show. Nonetheless, the show's producers have stood by their decision to have Rhea on board and have stated that they believe in giving everyone a fair chance to prove themselves.

With Rhea's entry into Roadies 19, the show is expected to generate even more curiosity and interest, making it a must-watch for fans and critics alike.