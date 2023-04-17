Meghan Markle’s mere ‘presence ramps up the drama’ of Prince Harry

Experts have just accused Prince Harry or being the real cause behind the drama Meghan Markle ‘contributes’ to.
These accusations and claims have been brought to light by royal expert and correspondent Richard Palmer.
His claims were shared during an appearance on Express’ Royal Roundup.
Per his claims at the time, “Some of the royal aides are probably quite relieved that the Duchess of Sussex isn't coming because, although I think Harry is the main problem, her presence ramps up the drama and takes away from the day for the people who it's really about.”
Especially considering the fact that Meghan Markle “doesn't feel that she was treated very well.”
